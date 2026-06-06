Saturday, June 06, 2026 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valecha Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Valecha Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Sales decline 53.91% to Rs 11.44 crore

Net loss of Valecha Engineering reported to Rs 72.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 407.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 53.91% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 148.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 315.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.79% to Rs 32.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.4424.82 -54 32.9746.96 -30 OPM %-290.6515.91 --89.2617.38 - PBDT-87.55-50.14 -75 -217.03-201.68 -8 PBT-89.59-51.97 -72 -225.16-209.01 -8 NP-72.78407.50 PL -148.33315.25 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SBI MF acquires stakes in Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy Solutions from GQG for Rs 5,748 crore

SBI MF acquires stakes in Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy Solutions from GQG for Rs 5,748 crore

Adani Ports incorporates UAE-based step-down subsidiary for marine operations

Adani Ports incorporates UAE-based step-down subsidiary for marine operations

Tiger Logistics retains IVR A- rating; outlook revised to Negative by Infomerics

Tiger Logistics retains IVR A- rating; outlook revised to Negative by Infomerics

Orient Tradelink reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Orient Tradelink reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Sucrose standalone net profit declines 27.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Sucrose standalone net profit declines 27.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekWho is Neelkanth MishraGold and Silver Rate TodaySelf-Improving AIBrent Crude Oil Price ForecastIsrael Lebanon CeasefireFuel Export NewsCrude Oil Outlook