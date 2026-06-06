Valecha Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 53.91% to Rs 11.44 crore

Net loss of Valecha Engineering reported to Rs 72.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 407.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 53.91% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 148.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 315.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.79% to Rs 32.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

11.4424.8232.9746.96-290.6515.91-89.2617.38-87.55-50.14-217.03-201.68-89.59-51.97-225.16-209.01-72.78407.50-148.33315.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News