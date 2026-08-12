Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 65.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.76% to Rs 25.42 crore

Net profit of Valiant Communications rose 65.04% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.76% to Rs 25.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.25.4218.3242.7234.3911.286.8910.516.227.794.72

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