Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 92.89% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 50.37% to Rs 24.24 croreNet profit of Valiant Communications rose 92.89% to Rs 8.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.37% to Rs 24.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 151.61% to Rs 24.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.90% to Rs 84.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.2416.12 50 84.8750.85 67 OPM %38.2034.62 -35.6127.10 - PBDT11.496.19 86 35.0115.38 128 PBT10.715.50 95 32.1312.76 152 NP8.144.22 93 24.189.61 152
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:53 PM IST