Valiant Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 1059.34% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 146.24% to Rs 115.29 croreNet profit of Valiant Laboratories rose 1059.34% to Rs 21.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 146.24% to Rs 115.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales115.2946.82 146 OPM %25.385.10 -PBDT29.052.98 875 PBT26.192.45 969 NP21.101.82 1059
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:22 AM IST