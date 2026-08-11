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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valiant Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 1059.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Valiant Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 1059.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales rise 146.24% to Rs 115.29 crore

Net profit of Valiant Laboratories rose 1059.34% to Rs 21.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 146.24% to Rs 115.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales115.2946.82 146 OPM %25.385.10 -PBDT29.052.98 875 PBT26.192.45 969 NP21.101.82 1059

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:22 AM IST