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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valiant Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 151.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Valiant Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 151.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 59.16% to Rs 91.98 crore

Net profit of Valiant Laboratories rose 151.43% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.16% to Rs 91.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 78.04% to Rs 237.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales91.9857.79 59 237.47133.38 78 OPM %5.236.61 -2.69-3.50 - PBDT3.971.46 172 6.810.58 1074 PBT1.050.94 12 0.77-1.51 LP NP1.760.70 151 -3.27-2.20 -49

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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