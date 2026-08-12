Valiant Organics consolidated net profit rises 254.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.27% to Rs 231.54 crore

Net profit of Valiant Organics rose 254.27% to Rs 29.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.27% to Rs 231.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 204.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.231.54204.4117.9812.1747.0020.5236.7811.1129.058.20

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