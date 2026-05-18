Valiant Organics consolidated net profit rises 274.29% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 217.78 croreNet profit of Valiant Organics rose 274.29% to Rs 15.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 217.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 203.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 33.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 738.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 718.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales217.78203.81 7 738.76718.76 3 OPM %12.1610.15 -11.787.40 - PBDT27.8016.54 68 75.7837.91 100 PBT17.557.34 139 36.212.15 1584 NP15.724.20 274 33.24-3.74 LP
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST