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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valor Estate bags International Convention Centre project in Goa

Valor Estate bags International Convention Centre project in Goa

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Valor Estate has received a Letter of Award dated 18 March 2026 from the Government of Goa (Department of Public Private Partnership) for development of an International Convention Centre, Convention Hotel and associated downstream facilities at Dona Paula, Goa on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The project is proposed to be developed on a leasehold land parcel admeasuring approximately 2,84,775 sq. metres (~70 acres) at Dona Paula, Goa, under a long-term concession arrangement.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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