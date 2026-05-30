Valor Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 83.82% to Rs 86.91 crore

Net Loss of Valor Estate reported to Rs 59.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 83.82% to Rs 86.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 537.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 25.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 125.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 107.84% to Rs 1593.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 766.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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