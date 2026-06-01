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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vama Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vama Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 49.66% to Rs 6.51 crore

Net loss of Vama Industries reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.66% to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 79.73% to Rs 13.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.514.35 50 13.0364.29 -80 OPM %1.088.28 --7.372.75 - PBDT0.230.32 -28 -1.591.74 PL PBT0.130.22 -41 -1.991.35 PL NP-0.220.67 PL -2.341.80 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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