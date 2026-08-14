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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vamshi Rubber reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Vamshi Rubber reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

Sales decline 31.81% to Rs 15.97 crore

Net loss of Vamshi Rubber reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 31.81% to Rs 15.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.9723.42 -32 OPM %-0.693.76 -PBDT-0.500.52 PL PBT-0.740.29 PL NP-0.740.28 PL

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:09 PM IST