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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales decline 8.55% to Rs 18.71 crore

Net profit of Vamshi Rubber rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.55% to Rs 18.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.47% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.88% to Rs 84.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.7120.46 -9 84.1585.76 -2 OPM %3.743.52 -3.743.71 - PBDT0.470.35 34 1.881.90 -1 PBT0.230.11 109 0.960.89 8 NP0.190.09 111 0.670.68 -1

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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