Vani Commercials consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.61% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of Vani Commercials rose 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.581.3134.18-18.320.290.220.250.200.250.20

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