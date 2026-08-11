Vardhan Capital & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Vardhan Capital & Finance reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.00.10050.00-0.03-0.01-0.03-0.01-0.03-0.01

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