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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 695.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 695.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 83.50 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 695.41% to Rs 15.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 83.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 130.35% to Rs 27.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 318.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 281.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales83.5072.11 16 318.57281.57 13 OPM %12.05-0.01 -5.241.31 - PBDT14.393.20 350 31.7519.06 67 PBT13.682.40 470 28.8616.06 80 NP15.591.96 695 27.2511.83 130

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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