Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 826.86% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.77% to Rs 78.25 croreNet profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 826.86% to Rs 16.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.77% to Rs 78.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales78.2569.39 13 OPM %22.66-0.91 -PBDT21.662.99 624 PBT20.922.30 810 NP16.221.75 827
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 1:04 PM IST