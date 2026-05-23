Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 23.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 85.00% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 23.10% to Rs 53.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 85.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.28% to Rs 216.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 258.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.20% to Rs 12.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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