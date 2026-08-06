Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit rises 56.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 217.60% to Rs 10.83 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings rose 56.73% to Rs 98.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 217.60% to Rs 10.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.833.4193.0790.62100.3463.46100.3463.4698.0862.58

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