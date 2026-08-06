Thursday, August 06, 2026 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyUS Visa RejectionSBI Q1 PreviewPower Grid Q1 ResultFCRA Amendment BillTarun Tejpal CaseCanada Express Entry Draw
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit rises 56.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit rises 56.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 217.60% to Rs 10.83 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings rose 56.73% to Rs 98.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 217.60% to Rs 10.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.833.41 218 OPM %93.0790.62 -PBDT100.3463.46 58 PBT100.3463.46 58 NP98.0862.58 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with minor gains; media shares decline for 2nd day

Indices trade with minor gains; media shares decline for 2nd day

Samvardhana Motherson rises after Q1 PAT jumps 102% YoY to Rs 1,032 cr

Samvardhana Motherson rises after Q1 PAT jumps 102% YoY to Rs 1,032 cr

Neuland Lab sizzles after Q1 PAT leaps over 10-fold to Rs 148 cr

Neuland Lab sizzles after Q1 PAT leaps over 10-fold to Rs 148 cr

Sandesh Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sandesh Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Markets Mixed Amid Tech Slump and Oil Volatility

Markets Mixed Amid Tech Slump and Oil Volatility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST