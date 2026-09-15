Vardhman Polytex allots 55 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

The board of Vardhman Polytex at its meeting held on 15 September 2026 has approved 55 lakh equity shares on conversion of equal number of warrants up on receipt of Rs 5.17 crore being 75% of the issue price per warrant from the allottees pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares.

Pursuant to present conversion, paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs.49,91,44,004/- consisting of 49,91,44,004 fully paid-up equity shares of Re. 1/-each.