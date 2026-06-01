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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Polytex standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Vardhman Polytex standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 20.14% to Rs 64.85 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Polytex declined 11.11% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.14% to Rs 64.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.53% to Rs 7.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.94% to Rs 236.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 284.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales64.8581.20 -20 236.70284.98 -17 OPM %2.59-2.41 -6.014.17 - PBDT2.583.12 -17 14.4023.90 -40 PBT0.880.99 -11 7.6814.92 -49 NP0.880.99 -11 7.6814.92 -49

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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