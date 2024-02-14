Vardhman Polytex standalone net profit declines 67.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 34.59% to Rs 60.81 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Polytex declined 67.86% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 34.59% to Rs 60.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 92.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.60.8192.97-28.81-19.547.93-31.355.31-34.325.3116.52