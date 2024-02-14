Vardhman Polytex standalone net profit declines 67.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 34.59% to Rs 60.81 croreNet profit of Vardhman Polytex declined 67.86% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 34.59% to Rs 60.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 92.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales60.8192.97 -35 OPM %-28.81-19.54 -PBDT7.93-31.35 LP PBT5.31-34.32 LP NP5.3116.52 -68
