Vardhman Polytex standalone net profit rises 163684.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 60.75 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Polytex rose 163684.21% to Rs 311.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 60.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.60.7559.54-2.142.793.351.711.630.19311.190.19

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