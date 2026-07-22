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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 106.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 106.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 486.01 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 106.98% to Rs 41.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 486.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 433.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales486.01433.70 12 OPM %12.027.34 -PBDT64.9735.77 82 PBT55.4026.77 107 NP41.1919.90 107

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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