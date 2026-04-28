Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 72.23% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 457.92 croreNet profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 72.23% to Rs 33.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 457.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 428.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.08% to Rs 122.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.57% to Rs 1754.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1764.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales457.92428.04 7 1754.431764.41 -1 OPM %10.077.34 -9.498.39 - PBDT53.7935.14 53 196.92158.53 24 PBT45.9926.85 71 164.05125.06 31 NP33.9819.73 72 122.0293.09 31
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 1:04 PM IST