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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit declines 22.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit declines 22.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales decline 0.42% to Rs 2497.98 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Textiles declined 22.17% to Rs 184.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 237.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 2497.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2508.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.63% to Rs 745.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 883.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.86% to Rs 9869.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9784.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2497.982508.57 0 9869.059784.88 1 OPM %11.7711.44 -12.5512.91 - PBDT339.25396.61 -14 1419.661569.16 -10 PBT216.61293.14 -26 955.131168.24 -18 NP184.71237.31 -22 745.25883.27 -16

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

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