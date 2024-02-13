Variman Global Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 24.32% to Rs 27.04 crore

Net loss of Variman Global Enterprises reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 27.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 21.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.27.0421.75-0.67-0.92-0.160.36-0.370.35-0.380.11