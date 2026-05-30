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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Variman Global Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Variman Global Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

Sales rise 106.33% to Rs 44.34 crore

Net profit of Variman Global Enterprises reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 106.33% to Rs 44.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 370.42% to Rs 3.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.77% to Rs 134.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales44.3421.49 106 134.44108.62 24 OPM %4.04-1.49 -5.02-0.75 - PBDT0.60-0.23 LP 5.251.77 197 PBT0.44-0.45 LP 4.621.00 362 NP0.04-0.52 LP 3.340.71 370

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

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