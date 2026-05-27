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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit rises 237.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit rises 237.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 2368.08 crore

Net profit of Varroc Engineering rose 237.00% to Rs 69.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 2368.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2099.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 267.52% to Rs 225.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 8890.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8154.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2368.082099.20 13 8890.498154.08 9 OPM %9.3910.52 -9.339.67 - PBDT194.42185.10 5 716.86639.92 12 PBT108.77103.67 5 385.15316.60 22 NP69.3220.57 237 225.0361.23 268

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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