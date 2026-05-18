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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varthana Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 34.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Varthana Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 34.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 5.45% to Rs 92.54 crore

Net profit of Varthana Finance Pvt declined 34.55% to Rs 10.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 92.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.17% to Rs 18.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.77% to Rs 390.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 321.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales92.5497.87 -5 390.88321.00 22 OPM %70.9970.99 -62.3562.49 - PBDT15.4823.17 -33 31.9836.68 -13 PBT14.0721.71 -35 26.2831.67 -17 NP10.6116.21 -35 18.6523.66 -21

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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