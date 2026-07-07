Varun Beverages' Kenya arm to acquire DFIL Kenya's dairy, juice and packaged water business for $32 million

Varun Beverages (VBL) has announced that its subsidiary, VBL Industries (Kenya), has entered into an agreement to acquire the value-added dairy beverages, juices and packaged drinking water business of Devyani Food Industries (Kenya) (DFIL Kenya).

The acquisition will be executed for a consideration of $32 million (approximately Rs 3,050 million).

The acquisition includes the business along with all assets associated with it as a going concern. The transaction is expected to be completed on or before 1 August 2026, subject to the terms of the agreement.

The company said the acquisition will strengthen VBL's presence in Kenya and the broader East African region by leveraging DFIL Kenya's established manufacturing infrastructure and distribution network.

DFIL Kenya's manufacturing facility is located in Nakuru, Kenya, on a strategically positioned 52-acre land parcel with a built-up area of approximately 17,500 square metres along a national highway. The plant manufactures value-added dairy beverages, juices and packaged drinking water and is equipped with modern infrastructure, including a reverse osmosis (RO) plant, boiler, effluent treatment plant, diesel generator set and air compressor. VBL Kenya is also preparing to commence production of carbonated soft drinks at the facility.

VBL clarified that the acquisition is a related-party transaction, as VBL Industries (Kenya) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Varun Beverages, while DFIL Kenya is a promoter group company. However, the company stated that the transaction has been undertaken on an arm's length basis.

Varun Beverages is a key player in the beverage industry and one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world (outside the USA). As of this date, VBL has been granted franchises for various PepsiCo products across 26 states and 6 union territories in India. VBL has also been granted the franchise for various PepsiCo products for the territories of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini & DRC and distribution rights for Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique and Madagascar.

The company reported a 20.08% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 872.35 crore in Q1 CY26 as compared with Rs 726.49 crore posted in Q1 CY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) surged 18.09% YoY to Rs 6,574.19 crore in Q1 CY26.

The counter fell 1.90% to currently trade at Rs 486.30 on the BSE.

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