Varun Beverages Ltd soars 1.44%, Gains for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 542.2, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.92% in last one year as compared to a 3.63% fall in NIFTY and a 9.7% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 542.2, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 23851.2. The Sensex is at 75767.34, down 0.13%. Varun Beverages Ltd has added around 5.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50141.9, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 543.95, up 1.24% on the day. Varun Beverages Ltd is up 13.92% in last one year as compared to a 3.63% fall in NIFTY and a 9.7% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 64.87 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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