Varun Beverages Ltd soars 1.45%, rises for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 431.15, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.97% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% drop in NIFTY and a 17.33% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

Varun Beverages Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 431.15, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23345.95. The Sensex is at 74600.56, down 0.35%. Varun Beverages Ltd has risen around 0.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45900.9, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 431.55, up 1.18% on the day. Varun Beverages Ltd is down 5.97% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% drop in NIFTY and a 17.33% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 48.81 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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