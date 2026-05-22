Varun Beverages rises after extending bottling pact with PepsiCo till 2049

Varun Beverages added 2.24% to Rs 531.95 after the company said that it has entered into a revised exclusive bottling appointment and trademark license agreement (EBA) with PepsiCo Inc. for India.

The changes in the aforesaid agreement include extension of the EBA for a term up to 30 April 2049, revised from earlier term up to 30 April 2039.

The earlier EBA restricted VBL from carrying out any activity other than to act as an SPV for PepsiCo business, now this requirement is deleted in the revised EBA.

Varun Beverages is a key player in the beverage industry and one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world (outside the USA). As of this date, VBL has been granted franchises for various PepsiCo products across 26 states and 6 union territories in India. VBL has also been granted the franchise for various PepsiCo products for the territories of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini & DRC and distribution rights for Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique and Madagascar.

The company reported a 20.08% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 872.35 crore in Q1 CY26 as compared with Rs 726.49 crore posted in Q1 CY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) surged 18.09% YoY to Rs 6,574.19 crore in Q1 CY26.

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