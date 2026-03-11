Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varun Beverages to acquire additional 23% stake in Jager Renewables Two (SPV)

Varun Beverages to acquire additional 23% stake in Jager Renewables Two (SPV)

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Varun Beverages has approved the acquisition of additional 23% equity share capital of Jager Renewables Two (a special purpose vehicle engaged to generate & supply solar power to consumers in the state of Rajasthan) to obtain solar power for captive consumption, for a consideration of Rs. 7.05 crore. Post acquisition, the company shall hold 49% stake in Jager Renewables Two.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ceigall India gains as JV emerges L1 bidder for highway project in AP

Ceigall India gains as JV emerges L1 bidder for highway project in AP

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Coal India rises after foreign brokerage raises target price

Coal India rises after foreign brokerage raises target price

Coal India Q3 PAT tanks 16% YoY to Rs 7,166 cr

Coal India Q3 PAT tanks 16% YoY to Rs 7,166 cr

A-1 Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

A-1 Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks in Focus TodayStocks to Watch TodayIs Instagram Down? Gold-Silver Price TodayStock Market CrashLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 LaunchedPersonal Finance