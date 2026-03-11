Varun Beverages to acquire additional 23% stake in Jager Renewables Two (SPV)

Varun Beverages has approved the acquisition of additional 23% equity share capital of Jager Renewables Two (a special purpose vehicle engaged to generate & supply solar power to consumers in the state of Rajasthan) to obtain solar power for captive consumption, for a consideration of Rs. 7.05 crore. Post acquisition, the company shall hold 49% stake in Jager Renewables Two.

