Varun Beverages to acquire additional 23% stake in Jager Renewables Two (SPV)
Varun Beverages has approved the acquisition of additional 23% equity share capital of Jager Renewables Two (a special purpose vehicle engaged to generate & supply solar power to consumers in the state of Rajasthan) to obtain solar power for captive consumption, for a consideration of Rs. 7.05 crore. Post acquisition, the company shall hold 49% stake in Jager Renewables Two.
First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST