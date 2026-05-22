Friday, May 22, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varun Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Varun Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Varun Mercantile remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 28.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 28.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 23.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 23.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 7.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 7.28% in the March 2026 quarter

ICRA consolidated net profit declines 5.90% in the March 2026 quarter

ICRA consolidated net profit declines 5.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 23.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 23.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to watch todayUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookSpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance