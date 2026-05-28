Varvee Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.59 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 211.73% to Rs 23.38 croreNet Loss of Varvee Global reported to Rs 28.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 211.73% to Rs 23.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.85% to Rs 12.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.94% to Rs 62.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.387.50 212 62.8042.45 48 OPM %-25.19-689.33 -8.55-211.80 - PBDT-21.07-14.97 -41 23.7137.16 -36 PBT-22.64-16.12 -40 18.4032.81 -44 NP-28.59-8.87 -222 12.4518.54 -33
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:10 AM IST