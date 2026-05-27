Vasa Denticity consolidated net profit declines 68.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.33% to Rs 73.26 crore

Net profit of Vasa Denticity declined 68.17% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.33% to Rs 73.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.66% to Rs 10.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.83% to Rs 278.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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