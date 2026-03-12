Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 08:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vascon Engineers bags Rs 116-cr order from AMC

Vascon Engineers bags Rs 116-cr order from AMC

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Vascon Engineers said that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 115.90 crore from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for the development of Lotus Park in the city's Southwest Zone.

The project involves the development of Lotus Park over an area of 54,000 square meters under the building project of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and will be executed on an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) basis.

The company expects to complete the project within 24 months from the date of work order issuance. Vascon Engineers clarified that this contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Vascon Engineers is a Pune-based player engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), real estate construction, and development.

 

The company reported an 87.72% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 9.35 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 76.14 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales tumbled 15.29% YoY to Rs 249.27 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of Vascon Engineers fell 1.24% to close at Rs 34.12 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

