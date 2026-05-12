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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 83.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 83.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 34.62% to Rs 253.08 crore

Net profit of Vascon Engineers declined 83.55% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.62% to Rs 253.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 387.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.46% to Rs 48.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.93% to Rs 949.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1077.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales253.08387.08 -35 949.291077.90 -12 OPM %4.179.69 -5.478.11 - PBDT13.9937.31 -63 70.9381.02 -12 PBT12.5435.74 -65 65.0875.13 -13 NP5.7234.77 -84 48.90130.25 -62

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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