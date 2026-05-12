Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 83.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 34.62% to Rs 253.08 crore

Net profit of Vascon Engineers declined 83.55% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.62% to Rs 253.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 387.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.46% to Rs 48.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.93% to Rs 949.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1077.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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