Vascon Engineers receives LoI for EPC works of Rs 347 cr
Vascon Engineers has received Letter of Intent amounting to Rs.347.43 crore (including GST)] from Central Public Works Department, Guwahati for Demolition and Re-development of RBI Quarters at Zoo-Narengi Road Colony, Guwahati, Assam. The work has been awarded on EPC basis. The work has to be completed within 36 months from the date of receipt of order.
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 10:31 AM IST