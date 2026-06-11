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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vascon Engineers receives LoI for EPC works of Rs 347 cr

Vascon Engineers receives LoI for EPC works of Rs 347 cr

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Vascon Engineers has received Letter of Intent amounting to Rs.347.43 crore (including GST)] from Central Public Works Department, Guwahati for Demolition and Re-development of RBI Quarters at Zoo-Narengi Road Colony, Guwahati, Assam. The work has been awarded on EPC basis. The work has to be completed within 36 months from the date of receipt of order.
 

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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