Vascon Engineers receives LoI worth Rs 131.58 cr from Reliance Industries
Vascon Engineers has received Letter of Intent amounting to Rs.131.58 crorefrom Reliance Industries for construction of 04 Nos G+12 FLL Type Buildings for Sector-3 at RG Expansion Jamnagar. The work has been awarded on Bill of quantities (BOQ) Basis.
The work has to be completed within 19 months from the date of receipt of order.
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:31 AM IST