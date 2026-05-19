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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vascon Engineers receives LoI worth Rs 131.58 cr from Reliance Industries

Vascon Engineers receives LoI worth Rs 131.58 cr from Reliance Industries

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Vascon Engineers has received Letter of Intent amounting to Rs.131.58 crorefrom Reliance Industries for construction of 04 Nos G+12 FLL Type Buildings for Sector-3 at RG Expansion Jamnagar. The work has been awarded on Bill of quantities (BOQ) Basis.

The work has to be completed within 19 months from the date of receipt of order.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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