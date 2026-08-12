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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vascon Engineers standalone net profit declines 91.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Vascon Engineers standalone net profit declines 91.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

Sales decline 31.25% to Rs 151.88 crore

Net profit of Vascon Engineers declined 91.20% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 31.25% to Rs 151.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 220.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales151.88220.91 -31 OPM %3.215.53 -PBDT3.6828.04 -87 PBT2.3826.51 -91 NP1.9321.93 -91

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:19 PM IST