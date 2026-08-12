Vascon Engineers standalone net profit declines 91.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 31.25% to Rs 151.88 crore

Net profit of Vascon Engineers declined 91.20% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 31.25% to Rs 151.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 220.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.151.88220.913.215.533.6828.042.3826.511.9321.93

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