Monday, August 03, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBank Holiday in August 2026Stocks to Watch TodayMuthoot Finance Q1 resultIndia-China border tradeGST collections in JulyDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 29.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 29.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 36.79% to Rs 141.85 crore

Net profit of Vastu Finserve India Pvt rose 29.10% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.79% to Rs 141.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 103.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales141.85103.70 37 OPM %50.1451.85 -PBDT12.689.48 34 PBT11.998.84 36 NP9.057.01 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 15.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 15.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit rises 94.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit rises 94.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit rises 57.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit rises 57.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Mapro Industries standalone net profit rises 136.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Mapro Industries standalone net profit rises 136.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 31.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 31.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:05 AM IST