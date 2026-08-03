Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 9.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.60% to Rs 356.01 crore

Net profit of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation declined 9.45% to Rs 74.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.60% to Rs 356.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 313.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.356.01313.4062.7370.9499.60107.5895.95103.9474.8082.61

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