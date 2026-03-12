Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vasudhagama Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 87.32% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of Vasudhagama Enterprises reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 87.32% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.71 -87 OPM %22.2219.72 -PBDT0.030.14 -79 PBT-0.110.04 PL NP-0.070.04 PL

