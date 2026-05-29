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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vasundhara Rasayans reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vasundhara Rasayans reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Sales decline 32.23% to Rs 531.74 crore

Net Loss of Vasundhara Rasayans reported to Rs 15.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.23% to Rs 531.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 784.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.65% to Rs 19.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.05% to Rs 3112.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4098.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales531.74784.62 -32 3112.634098.11 -24 OPM %1.713.16 -2.744.58 - PBDT-6.198.73 PL 60.96153.33 -60 PBT-16.71-1.21 -1281 19.64113.91 -83 NP-15.93-1.10 -1348 19.70113.56 -83

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

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