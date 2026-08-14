Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit rises 14.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.33% to Rs 6.93 crore

Net profit of Vasundhara Rasayans rose 14.04% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.937.569.964.371.010.870.880.770.650.57

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