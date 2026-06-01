Vaswani Industries standalone net profit rises 170.85% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 24.69% to Rs 143.89 croreNet profit of Vaswani Industries rose 170.85% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.69% to Rs 143.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.70% to Rs 4.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 467.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 411.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales143.89115.40 25 467.37411.64 14 OPM %14.388.56 -8.586.49 - PBDT14.097.76 82 23.3721.09 11 PBT9.906.65 49 14.0116.69 -16 NP5.391.99 171 4.248.60 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Talwalkars Better value Fitness reports standalone net loss of Rs 79.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:07 AM IST