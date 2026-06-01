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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaxfab Enterprises standalone net profit rises 68.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Vaxfab Enterprises standalone net profit rises 68.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Sales rise 176.80% to Rs 8.83 crore

Net profit of Vaxfab Enterprises rose 68.72% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 176.80% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 527.59% to Rs 3.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.41% to Rs 94.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.833.19 177 94.1158.67 60 OPM %-28.8858.62 --0.310.03 - PBDT6.981.92 264 5.200.73 612 PBT6.971.91 265 5.170.70 639 NP3.021.79 69 3.640.58 528

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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