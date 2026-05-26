Vaxtex Cotfab standalone net profit declines 40.15% in the March 2026 quarter
Reported sales nilNet profit of Vaxtex Cotfab declined 40.15% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 528.41% to Rs 5.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 112.76% to Rs 11.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales05.25 -100 11.175.25 113 OPM %0-1.90 -16.92-9.71 - PBDT0.400.90 -56 5.080.51 896 PBT0.400.89 -55 5.060.41 1134 NP0.791.32 -40 5.530.88 528
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:13 AM IST